Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Tuesday

NBC’s America’s Got Talent drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, up one tenth from last Tuesday, to finish as the evening’s top broadcast offering. Food Fighters gained one tenth at 1.1. NBC was the night’s top-rated network, averaging a 1.8 rating and 6 share.

ABC came in second with a 1.2/4. Airing outside its normal Monday timeslot, Bachelor in Paradise earned a 1.3. Special 20/20: Neighbors From Hell drew a 0.8.

CBS and Fox each aired reruns, averaging a 0.8/3 and 0.6/2, respectively.

The CW averaged a 0.2/1. Concert special iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Maroon 5 drew a 0.2.