Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Special Strong for NBC

NBC’s America’s Got Talent recap special drew a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The special finished as the No. 2 broadcast of the night behind Fox’s presentation of the MLB All-Star Game.

Because of the nature of live sports, All-Star Game ratings will not be available until later Wednesday.

NBC finished second among broadcasters with an average 1.7 rating and 6 share. The season finale of Night Shift was down one tenth from last week at 1.2.

ABC and CBS tied for fourth at 0.9/3. For ABC, Extreme Weight Loss declined 18% from last week to 0.9 and Celebrity Wife Swap was even with last week at 1.0. CBS aired reruns.

The CW averaged a 0.2/1 with reruns.