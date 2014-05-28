Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Returns to Series Low Premiere

America’s Got Talent returned for its ninth season on Tuesday to a 3.0 rating with adults 18-49, down 3% from last summer’s bow and a series low for a premiere, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

At 10 p.m., the debut of Night Shift drew a 1.6 rating, the best for a summer debut on the network since 2009. NBC won the night with an overall 2.5 rating/8 share.

Fox’s I Wanna Marry Harry tumbled 43% from last week’s debut (which had a lead in from the performance finale of American Idol) to a 0.4. Earlier, Riot rose a tenth from its debut two weeks ago to a 0.6. Fox finished in fourth with a 0.5/2 among the English-language networks and behind both Spanish-language nets Univision (1.1/3) and Telemundo (0.6/2).

ABC took second with a 1.2/4. Extreme Weight Loss returned to a 1.3, up 8% vs last summer’s premiere, and Celebrity Wife Swap was up 33% from its most recent episode to a 1.2.

CBS (1.1/3) and The CW (0.3/1) both aired repeats.