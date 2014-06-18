Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Holds Steady

NBC’s America’s Got Talent drew a 2.6 ratings among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, finishing as the night’s top broadcast show. Talent was even with last week’s performance. The Night Shift was down one tenth from last week at 1.4. NBC was the night’s top network, averaging a 2.2 rating and 7 share.

CBS and Fox aired lineups of reruns, averaging 0.9/3 and 0.5/2 respectively.

ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss was down 33% from its last original June 3 at 0.8. ABC averaged a 0.8/3.

The CW averaged a 0.2/1. Famous in 12 was down one tenth from last week at 0.2.