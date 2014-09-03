Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dips to Series Low

America’s Got Talent slipped to a new series low in live-plus-same day ratings Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, drawing a 1.8. The NBC competition show, down 14% from last Tuesday, still finished as the night’s top broadcast offering. Its lead-in, Food Fighters, drew a 1.1, even with last week. NBC was the evening’s top broadcaster, averaging a 1.5 rating and 5 share.

ABC averaged a 0.9/3. Special The Story of Frozen: Making a Disney Animated Classic, drew a 1.1. Extreme Weight Loss was down 20% from its last original Aug. 19 at 0.8.

CBS (1.3/4), Fox (0.6/2) and the CW (0.2/1) all aired reruns.