Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Closes Strong

The season finale of America’s Got Talent jumped 17% from last week to a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers (though it was down 13% from last season’s finale). NBC led all broadcasters Wednesday night with a 1.8 rating/6 share.

Fox finished in second with a 1.5/5. The season finale of MasterChef matched last week’s 1.5, but was down 25% from last year.

CBS trailed in third with a 1.0/3. Big Brother dropped 14% to a 1.8, while NFL special Undrafted earned a 0.5.

The CW pulled in a 0.4/1. America’s Next Top Model dipped 17% to a 0.5 and A Wicked Offer rose a tenth to a 0.3.

ABC aired repeats.