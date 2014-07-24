Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Big Brother’ Tie

NBC’s America’s Got Talent and CBS’ Big Brother each drew a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, tying to finish as the evening’s top broadcast show. Last night was the first Wednesday original for Talent. Facing stiffer competition than it usually does, Big Brother was down 10% from last week.

NBC was the night’s No. 1 broadcaster, averaging a 1.9 rating and 7 share. Taxi: Brooklyn was up 38% from last week at 1.1.

CBS finished second with a 1.4 / 5. Extant, up against the second hour of Talent, declined 27% from last week to 1.1.

Fox averaged a 1.1 / 4 with two-hour So You Think You Can Dance, up one tenth from last week.

ABC averaged a 0.8 / 3. Motive declined 25% from last week to a series-low 0.6.

The CW averaged a 0.2 / 1 with reruns.