Primetime Ratings: 'Amazing Race,' 'Mentalist' Finales Both Down

CBS aired a pair of finales on Sunday, both of which were

down with adults 18-49 from last year, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The two-hour season finale of The Amazing Race was

down 15% from last year to a 2.3, and down 4% from last week. The Mentalist's

finale drew a 1.7, down 32% from last year, but up 6% from last week. CBS ended

up in second place on the night with an overall 1.9 rating/5 share.

Fox won the night with a 2.1/6, as Sunday's NASCAR race

offset the network's primetime lineup by 25 minutes. Nielsen will have more

accurate numbers when it releases Final nationals on Tuesday.

In third was ABC with a 1.6/5. Once Upon a Time rose

10% from last week to a 2.2 and Revenge improved 6% to a 1.8. Red

Widow ended its brief run with a 0.9, up 29% from last week (it was down

36% from its premiere on March 3).

NBC, which placed fourth at 1.2/3, saw The

Celebrity Apprentice fall 13% to tie a series low for a Celebrity

version with a 1.4.