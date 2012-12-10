Primetime Ratings: 'Amazing Race' Finale Ties Low

CBS' two-hour fall finale of The Amazing Race drew a

2.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was

down a tenth from last week and off by 21% from last year's fall finale to tie

as the show lowest-rated finale ever. The Mentalist was also down 11%

from two weeks ago to a 1.6. CBS finished in third with a 2.2 rating/5 share.

Fox was in second with an NFL-inflated 3.5/9. The

Simpsons was up 3% to a 3.4 and Bob's Burgers improved 17% to a 2.1.

Family Guy was down a tenth to a 2.8 and American Dad rose 5% to

a 2.2.

NBC won again with a 5.7/14 for its NFL coverage. The

Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game was up 5% in the fast-nationals with a

6.9. Football Night in America was up 12% to a 3.7.

ABC finished in fourth with a 1.6/4. The Hallmark Hall of

Fame movie Christmas With Holly drew a 1.8 rating and 7.68 million

total viewers, both network highs for the movie franchise.