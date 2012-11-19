Primetime Ratings: AMAs Drop From Last Year's Low
ABC's broadcast of the 40th Annual American Music Awards struggled
on Sunday, posting a 3.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. That was down 21% from last year's lowest-rated telecast. At 7
p.m., America's Funniest Home Videos was up 21% from last week to give
ABC an overall 2.9 rating/7 share, good enough for third place.
NBC again won the night with an overall 4.9/12. The
Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game was down 14% in the fast-nationals
from last week to a 6.0. Football Night in America was even with last
week at 3.0.
CBS' lineup was skewed by 52 minutes in Eastern and Central
time zones by football overrun. Official numbers will be released later Monday.
Fox took fourth place with a 2.0/5. The Simpsons was
down 22% to a 2.5 and Bob's Burgers fell 33% to a 1.8.At 9 p.m.,
Family Guy dropped 8% while American Dad was up from its last
original two weeks ago to a 2.0. (Note: Last week's lineup was pushed back by
NFL overrun by roughly 21 minutes, likely inflating those ratings).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.