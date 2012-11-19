Primetime Ratings: AMAs Drop From Last Year's Low

ABC's broadcast of the 40th Annual American Music Awards struggled

on Sunday, posting a 3.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. That was down 21% from last year's lowest-rated telecast. At 7

p.m., America's Funniest Home Videos was up 21% from last week to give

ABC an overall 2.9 rating/7 share, good enough for third place.





NBC again won the night with an overall 4.9/12. The

Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game was down 14% in the fast-nationals

from last week to a 6.0. Football Night in America was even with last

week at 3.0.





CBS' lineup was skewed by 52 minutes in Eastern and Central

time zones by football overrun. Official numbers will be released later Monday.





Fox took fourth place with a 2.0/5. The Simpsons was

down 22% to a 2.5 and Bob's Burgers fell 33% to a 1.8.At 9 p.m.,

Family Guy dropped 8% while American Dad was up from its last

original two weeks ago to a 2.0. (Note: Last week's lineup was pushed back by

NFL overrun by roughly 21 minutes, likely inflating those ratings).