Primetime Ratings: AMAs Down From Last Year

ABC’s broadcast of the 2014 American Music Awards drew 11.6 million total viewers Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 10% from last year. In adults 18-49, the awards show drew a 3.8 rating, down 16%. America’s Funniest Home Videos preceded the AMAs, drawing a 1.4, down 13%. ABC was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster, averaging a 3.2 rating and 9 share.

NBC topped the night with Sunday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants matchup drew a 14.0 metered market household rating.

CBS came in third with a 2.8 / 8. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes, preceded by NFL overrun. drew a 3.9. Madam Secretary was up 20% from last week at 1.8. The Good Wife was up one tenth of a point at 1.4. CSI drew a 1.3, even with last week.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.1 / 3. Making its first appearance in the 7:30 p.m. post-NFL time slot, Mulaney drew a 0.7, down two tenths of a point from its last new episode, which aired at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The Simpsons was down 47% from last week’s episode, which followed football overrun, at 1.6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was down 32% at 1.5. Bob’s Burgers was down 47% at 0.9.