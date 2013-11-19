Primetime Ratings: 'Almost Human' Dips 29% In Night Two

The second night of Almost Human's two-night premiere drew more modest ratings than Sunday's premiere (which aired out of NFL football), shedding 29% to a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



The sci-fi drama from J.J. Abrams slightly improved in its 8 p.m. time slot debut from the previous occupant Bones, which was averaging a 2.1 rating this season. Sleepy Hollow dipped a tenth from last week to a 2.5. Fox placed second on Monday with an overall 2.3 rating/6 share.



NBC won the night with an all-Voice lineup with an overall 3.0/8. Following a recap show at 8 p.m., The Voice aired its regular episode offset by an hour, drawing a 3.4, down 11% from last week.



ABC, which aired NFL football in both the Charlotte and Boston markets, tied Fox for second with a 2.3/6. Dancing With the Stars rose 35% to a 2.3 (that likely will come down in the nationals) and Castle improved 15% to a 2.3.



CBS placed fourth with a 2.0/5, as its 8-10 p.m. comedy block all matched last week's rating. How I Met Your Mother drew a 3.1, 2 Broke Girls posted a 2.7, Mike & Molly registered a 2.3 and Mom stayed at a 1.9. Hostages dipped a tenth to a 1.0.



The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. With 18-49s, Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast were both even with a 0.4 and 0.3, respectively. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast were even as well with a 0.4 and 0.3.