Primetime Ratings: 'Alcatraz' Debuts Strong on Fox; CBS Wins Monday
Fox premiered the new J.J. Abrams drama Alcatraz to a strong 3.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 6% over Terra Nova's premiere in September. The
two-hour episode, which will shift to 9 p.m. to air out of House, pushed the network to a second-place standing with an
overall 3.3/9, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS returned its Monday night lineup from a week off to
mostly gains and win for the night with an overall 3.8/9. How I Met Your Mother grew 13% to a 4.4, while 2 Broke Girls and Two and a
Half Men were both up a tenth to a 4.5 and 4.6, respectively. Mike & Molly was even with its last original
at 3.8. Hawaii Five-0, the only show
on CBS to fall, was down a tenth to a 2.8.
ABC's The Bachelor rebounded
from its series low last week to increase 14% to a 2.5. Castle, at 10 p.m., was steady at a 2.3. ABC, in third place, ended
with a 2.4/6.
NBC celebrated Betty
White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl at 8
p.m. for a 2.7, followed by the premiere of prank show
Betty White's Off Their Rockers, which posted a 2.6. Rock Center ballooned 86% to a 1.3, back from last week's series
low.
The CW followed with an overall 0.5/1, as Gossip Girl returned from its last
airing on Dec. 5 to a steady 0.6.
