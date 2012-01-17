Primetime Ratings: 'Alcatraz' Debuts Strong on Fox; CBS Wins Monday

Fox premiered the new J.J. Abrams drama Alcatraz to a strong 3.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 6% over Terra Nova's premiere in September. The

two-hour episode, which will shift to 9 p.m. to air out of House, pushed the network to a second-place standing with an

overall 3.3/9, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS returned its Monday night lineup from a week off to

mostly gains and win for the night with an overall 3.8/9. How I Met Your Mother grew 13% to a 4.4, while 2 Broke Girls and Two and a

Half Men were both up a tenth to a 4.5 and 4.6, respectively. Mike & Molly was even with its last original

at 3.8. Hawaii Five-0, the only show

on CBS to fall, was down a tenth to a 2.8.

ABC's The Bachelor rebounded

from its series low last week to increase 14% to a 2.5. Castle, at 10 p.m., was steady at a 2.3. ABC, in third place, ended

with a 2.4/6.

NBC celebrated Betty

White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl at 8

p.m. for a 2.7, followed by the premiere of prank show

Betty White's Off Their Rockers, which posted a 2.6. Rock Center ballooned 86% to a 1.3, back from last week's series

low.

The CW followed with an overall 0.5/1, as Gossip Girl returned from its last

airing on Dec. 5 to a steady 0.6.