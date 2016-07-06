Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Powers NBC to Tuesday Win

NBC’s America’s Got Talent drove the Peacock to a Tuesday primetime win. NBC pulled in a 2.1/8, followed by ABC’s 0.9/3, CBS’ 0.8/3, Fox’s 0.5/2 and The CW’s 0.2/1.

America’s Got Talent jumped 8% to a 2.6, while Maya & Marty matched its last airing with a 1.0.

ABC’s Uncle Buck slipped a tenth to a 1.0 in its season finale, and To Tell the Truth was flat at a 1.0.

CBS’ Zoo, which was sandwiched between repeats of NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, earned a 0.8.

The CW’s Containment dipped a tenth to a 0.2.

Fox aired repeats.