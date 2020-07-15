Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Paces NBC

NBC was the big winner in Tuesday prime, with America’s Got Talent leading the network to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 0.5/3s from CBS and Univision.

America’s Got Talent was a mix of contestants onstage in an empty theater and some performing remotely, with the judges at home too. It did a 1.1 and a 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m., virtually flat with the 1.2 it did last time out. World of Dance lost 13% for a 0.7.

CBS had drama repeats.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida up 25% to 0.5 and the premiere of Medicos at 0.4, then Como To No Hay 2 at a flat 0.5.

ABC posted a 0.4/3. 20/20 did a 0.4 across two hours and What Would You Do? got a flat 0.4.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. Fox had repeats.

Telemundo had Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.3, and Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.2. All three were level with last week.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. DC’s Stargirl tallied a flat 0.2 and a comedy special from Alice Wetterlund got a 0.1.