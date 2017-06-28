Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Paces NBC to Easy Win

NBC was the big winner in Tuesday ratings, putting up a 2.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. America’s Got Talent was down a tenth of a point at 2.4, and World of Dance went up 6% to 1.9.

Next was ABC at 1.0. The Bachelorette did a 1.2; it scored a 1.4 in its last new airing Monday. Two episodes of Downward Dog averaged a 0.5, down 17% from the previous week. ABC recently canceled that comedy.

CBS was at 0.6/2. The network aired repeats throughout prime.

Fox had a 0.4/2. It too was in repeats.

The CW did a 0.2/1. After a The Flash repeat, the iZombie finale scored a flat 0.3.

Telemundo did a 0.6/3 while Univision rated a 0.5/2.