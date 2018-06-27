Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Leads NBC to Easy Win

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race by a mile, as America’s Got Talent led the network to a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In a distant second was Fox at 0.6/3.

America’s Got Talent was off a tenth of a point at 2.0 and World of Dance was a flat 1.4.

On Fox, Beat Shazam was good for a 0.7 and Love Connection a 0.5. Both shows were level with last week.

Univision did a 0.6/3. Telemundo did a 0.5/2.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.5/2. On ABC, comedy reruns led into The Last Defense, which was off 20% for a 0.4.

On CBS, repeated dramas led into 48 Hours: NCIS. That was down 20% at 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. A Flash repeat led into The Hundred, which fell 33% to 0.2.