Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Holiday Special Scores for NBC

A holiday special for NBC summer unscripted series America’s Got Talent scored a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, helping the sneak preview of game show The Wall to a promising 1.6. The Wall, from LeBron James and Chris Hardwick, has its official debut Jan. 2. Hardwick is host as well.

NBC won the night at 1.7 and a 6 share, ahead of CBS’ 1.2/4, ABC’s 1.1/4, Fox’s 0.4/1 and The CW’s 0.3/1.

CBS had a sit-down between Oprah Winfrey and First Lady Michelle Obama, which rated a 1.3. Nearly 9.4 million watched First Lady Michelle Obama Says Goodbye to the White House.

Man With a Plan decreased 8% to 1.1 and 2 Broke Girls did a flat 1.2, then drama Scorpion grew 9% to 1.2.

ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight slipped 8% to 1.2 and a repeated Great American Baking Show posted a 0.9.

Fox was in reruns, while CW ran a repeated Supergirl before the Marie Claire Young Women’s Honors rated a 0.2.

The broadcasters were up against Monday Night Football on ESPN.