Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Finale Gives NBC Big Win

NBC rode the America’s Got Talent season finale to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, and an 8 share. That easily beat the 1.0/5 put up by Fox.

America’s Got Talent did a 2.0 from 8 to 10 p.m., up 33% from last week. Spoiler alert—magician Shin Lim won the million bucks. The I Feel Bad double premiere scored a 1.2 and 0.8.

On Fox, the MasterChef season closer did a 1.0 across the network’s prime. It was down a tenth of a point from last week.

CBS rated a 0.8/4. Big Brother had a flat 1.4. SEAL Team and Criminal Minds repeats followed.

ABC scored a 0.6/3 with repeated comedies and a Shark Tank rerun.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.3/2.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth lost 50% for a 0.1 and was followed by a Supergirl repeat.