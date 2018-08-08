Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Down But Still Leads NBC to Win

NBC won big Tuesday, with America’s Got Talent leading the network to a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That bested the 0.9/4 put forth by ABC.

America’s Got Talent fell 10% from last week to 1.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Making It lost 9% from its premiere for a 1.0.

On ABC, the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise did a 1.1 from 8 to 10, same as last summer’s opener, before reality series Castaways premiered to a 0.7.

Telemundo was at 0.6/3. Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso rated a 0.6 and El Senor de los Cielos did a 0.7, both level with last week.

CBS and Fox both rated a 0.5/2. CBS aired repeats while Fox had Beat Shazam down 14% at 0.6 and Love Connection at a flat 0.4.

Univision got a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1. The 100 finale rated a 0.3 and The Outpost a 0.2, both dramas flat.