Primetime Ratings: 'AGT' Dominates for NBC

NBC won the Tuesday night primetime ratings, according to Nielsen overnights, adults 18-49. The network pulled a 1.1 and a 7 share on the night. America's Got Talent was down 7% from last week at a 1.2. Univision came in second with a 0.5 and a 3 share.

World of Dance followed AGT on NBC staying the same at a 0.8.

Univision's programming stayed relatively the same. Te Doy La Vida was up a tick from last week at a 0.5. Amor Eterno was down a bit from last week at a 0.5. Como Tu No Hay Dos stayed the same at a 0.4.

CBS and Fox tied the night at a 0.4/3. CBS had repeats of NCIS and FBI. Fox had Gordon Ramsey's 24 Hours To Hell and Back which stayed the same at a 0.4.

ABC and Telemundo also tied with a 0.3/2. ABC had repeats of Modern Family, black-ish and Mixed-ish leading up to the season finale of The Genetic Detective which rated a 0.3. Telemundo's programming stayed the same across prime. Cennet was up a tick at a 0.3.

The CW ranked a 0.1. DC's Stargirl stayed the same at a 0.2 followed by a repeat of Barry Brewer: Chicago, I'm Home.