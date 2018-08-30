Primetime Ratings: 'AGT' Blows NBC Out of the Water

NBC received top honors for Wednesday primetime ratings according to Nielsen overnights, adults 18-49. NBC rated a 1.3 and a 6 share which topped Fox at a 1.0/5.

America's Got Talent stayed the same as last week at a 1.5/7 but was still enough to bring the network on top. World of Dance followed AGT but slipped 7% from last week, only rating a 1.2 this week.

MasterChef on Fox grew from last week rating a 1.0 the whole night. CBS had a new episode of Big Brother rating a 1.5/7. The network only rated a 0.8 and a 4 share on the night. Repeats of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds closed prime time for the network.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/3 and Univision rated a 0.3/2.

ABC came in fifth with a 0.5 and a 3 share with repeats in its primetime slots.

The CW rated a 0.1/1.