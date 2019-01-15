Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Beats ‘Bachelor’ But ABC Ekes Out Win

A strong The Bachelor led ABC to the ratings win Monday, climbing past America’s Got Talent: The Champions on NBC. ABC had a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. NBC was just behind at 1.4/6.

The Bachelor went up a tenth of a point to 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor fell 14% to 1.2.

On NBC, America’s Got Talent rated a 1.7 from 8 to 10, down a tenth from its premiere, before Manifest slipped 18% to 0.9.

Fox came in at 1.2/5. The Resident returned up 22% to 1.1 and the premiere of drama The Passage scored a promising 1.3.

CBS got a 0.9/4. The Neighborhood went up 20% to 1.2 and the Happy Together finale went north 29% to 0.9. Magnum P.I. slid 30% to 0.7 and Bull dropped 20% to 0.8.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza across prime.