Primetime Ratings: ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Premieres As Top Drama in FourYears

ABC's highly anticipated Marvel's

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premiered to a 4.6 rating with adults 18-49 on

Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers, making it the highest

rated drama debut in nearly four years.

The action drama also drew 11.9 million viewers to kick off

the entirely new lineup for ABC. At 9 p.m., new comedy The Goldbergs averaged a 3.2 rating, up 78% from what the now

canceled Happy Endings did in the

time period last fall, and 9.1 million viewers. Trophy Wife at 9:30 p.m. fell 28% from its lead-in, drawing a 2.3

and 6.6 million viewers, thought that improved the year-ago time period by 35%.

By 10 p.m. the luck started to run out for the network, with

freshman drama Lucky 7 averaging a

1.3 and 4.6 million viewers, down a steep 43% from its lead-in in the demo and

down 32% from Private Practice's 2012 season premiere. The network averaged a

2.9 rating/8 share to tie for second place.

But it was NBC who won Tuesday night with an overall 4.0/11.

The second night of The Voice drew a 4.6

rating, up 15% from the comparable night last fall. With the strong lead-in,

sophomore Chicago Fire posted a 2.8,

gaining 47% both from its Wednesday series premiere and Parenthood's season opener last fall.

CBS, which tied for second in the demo with a 2.9/8 but was

first in total viewers with 16 million, saw dips across the board. The season

premiere of NCIS posted a 3.4, down

17% from last fall, NCIS: LA drew a

3.0, down 12%, and the relocated Person

of Interest averaged a 2.3, down 21% from its Thursday season premiere in

2012 and 8% below the series premiere of Vegas

in the time period last year.

Fox was fourth with a 1.7/5 and all of its shows saw double-digit

declines over their week-ago premieres in the face of increased competition. Dads fell 32% to a 1.5, Brooklyn Nine-Nine slid 31% to a 1.8, New Girl tumbled 28% to a 2.1 and The Mindy Project dipped 21% to a 1.5.

On The CW, the season finale of Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew a 0.5 in the demo at 8 p.m. and Capture at 9 p.m. averaged a 0.2, down

50% from last week. The network placed fifth with a 0.4/1.