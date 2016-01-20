Primetime Ratings: ‘Agent Carter’ Premieres Down
CBS won the Tuesday broadcast battle, averaging a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 6 share, ahead of NBC’s 1.5/5, CW’s 1.1/3, Fox’s 1.0/3 and ABC’s 0.9/3.
It wasn’t a great night for any network. On CBS, NCIS rated a 2.4, down 8%, and NCIS: New Orleans a 1.8, down 25%, before Limitless posted a 1.2, off 14%.
NBC had Hollywood Game Night at a flat 1.2, then Chicago Med down 16% at 1.6, and Chicago Fire slipping 6% to 1.7.
CW had The Flash at 1.3, off 7% from its last original airing, then a preview of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 1.1 and DC Films Presents: Dawn of the Justice League at 1.0.
On Fox, New Girl rated a 1.3, off 7% from last week, and Grandfathered down 10% to 0.9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was off 8% to 1.1, and The Grinder weighed in at a flat 0.8.
On ABC, Marvel’s Captain America special posted a 0.9 and the season premiere of Marvel’s Agent Carter did a 1.0, down 23% from where it signed off to last year, and well off from the 1.9 it debuted to last year.
