Primetime Ratings: ‘Agent Carter’ Debuts Below ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’

ABC’s newest series from its corporate cousin Marvel got off to a disappointing start on Tuesday, as the two-hour debut of Agent Carter posted a 1.9 rating with adults 18-49 according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The 1940s-set series, which sees Hayley Atwell reprise her role from the Captain America films, premiered 10% below what Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – whose timeslot it's occupying until S.H.I.E.L.D. returns in March – drew for its premiere in the fall. However, Agent Carter’s 6.9 million total viewers were a million more than S.H.I.E.L.D.’s.

In the 9 p.m. hour, where Agent Carter will run for the next seven weeks, the series drew a 1.8 rating.

At 10 p.m., Forever was even with its last 2014 episode with a 1.1 rating. ABC finished in second overall on the night with a 1.6 rating/5 share.

CBS led with a 2.3/7, returning its Tuesday lineup for the first time this year. NCIS rose 17% to a 2.8, NCIS: New Orleans improved 32% to a 2.5 – matching its series high — and Person of Interest gained 31% to post a 1.7.

MasterChef Junior matched its fall premiere with a 1.8 rating, while New Girl returned even with its last episode at a 1.5 and Mindy Project fell a tenth to a 1.0 in its 2015 debut. Fox was in third with a 1.5/5.

NBC was in fourth with a 1.1/3. Following repeats of Parks & Recreation at 8 p.m., Marry Me tumbled 33% to a series-low 0.8, while About a Boy fell 11% to an 0.8, also a series low for the sophomore comedy. At 10 p.m. Chicago Fire was even with its last 2014 episode with a 1.7.

The CW aired repeats.