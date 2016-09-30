Primetime Ratings: Ageless ‘Grey’s’ Stays Strong on ABC

Grey’s Anatomy rated a 2.4 on ABC, level with its premiere the week before, pacing the network to the Thursday prime title. ABC finished at a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 6 share. NBC and CBS tied at 1.2/4. Fox posted a 0.9/3 while The CW weighed in at 0.3/1.

ABC rookie Notorious did a 1.1 while How to Get Away With Murder rated a 1.3; both were down a tenth of a point.

CBS was level with NBC despite airing repeats of comedies and Bull.

On NBC, Superstore did a 1.2, down 14% from its opener, while The Good Place fell 8% to 1.2. Chicago Med fell 7% to 1.3 while Blacklist slipped 15% to a 1.1.

Fox’s Rosewood posted a 0.8 while Pitch did a 1.0; both were down a tenth from the week-before premieres.

The CW had repeats of Flash and Supernatural.