Primetime Ratings: Against Olympics, 'Grey's Anatomy' Hits Lows

NBC easily dominated the night with coverage of the winter Olympics in Vancouver

averaging 25.28 million viewers and a 7.1/19 rating share with adults 18-49.

While down significantly from Wednesday night (and Wednesday was the USA

team's best outing ever, in terms of number of medals for the winter Olympics)

it still crushed the mostly repeat and burn off competition.

Grey's Anatomy wasn't a repeat though and after seeing a series low

last week with a 4.3 adults 18-49 rating, the Olympics poured salt on the wound

and Grey's saw a new low, dropping to a 3.7 rating with the 18-49

crowd and a mere (for Grey's) 10.21 million viewers. It will be

interesting to see the DVR numbers for last night's Grey's in a few

weeks. Private Practice also dropped, to a 2.8 rating with adults

18-49, a low since moving to Thursdays.

To

read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.