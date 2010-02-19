Primetime Ratings: Against Olympics, 'Grey's Anatomy' Hits Lows
NBC easily dominated the night with coverage of the winter Olympics in Vancouver
averaging 25.28 million viewers and a 7.1/19 rating share with adults 18-49.
While down significantly from Wednesday night (and Wednesday was the USA
team's best outing ever, in terms of number of medals for the winter Olympics)
it still crushed the mostly repeat and burn off competition.
Grey's Anatomy wasn't a repeat though and after seeing a series low
last week with a 4.3 adults 18-49 rating, the Olympics poured salt on the wound
and Grey's saw a new low, dropping to a 3.7 rating with the 18-49
crowd and a mere (for Grey's) 10.21 million viewers. It will be
interesting to see the DVR numbers for last night's Grey's in a few
weeks. Private Practice also dropped, to a 2.8 rating with adults
18-49, a low since moving to Thursdays.
