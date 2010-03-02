Primetime Ratings: After Olympics, NBC Back to Fourth Place

ABC dominated the night with two hours of The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love followed by an "After The Final Rose" special. The show completely dominated with women, posting ratings higher than an 8.0 with both women 18-49 and women 18-34 between 9:30-10:30p. Showing strength, The Bachelor completed its most-watched season since 2003.

CBS was second with a strong performance out of its two hour comedy block. The Big Bang Theory was just off from its record numbers for its last new episode (down only 2%). Two and a Half Men viewers definitely aren't deterred by Charlie Sheen's personal life. With a 3.5 rating for adults 18-49, the season premiere of Rules of Engagement was just a tick ahead of the last original airing of Accidentally on Purpose.

To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.