Primetime Ratings: ACMAs Up 39% Over 2012; Highest Since 2001
Against mostly repeats, CBS' telecast of the 48th Annual
Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday improved 39% over last year to a
4.3 rating with adults 18-49 from 8-11 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. The 4.3 rating was the show's highest since 2001 and the 15.3 million
total viewers were the most since 1998. CBS easily won the night with an
overall 3.6 rating/10 share.
Fox took second with a 1.3/4, airing only a new Cleveland
Show, which was up 23% from its last original to a 1.6.
NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice fell a tenth to a season-low
1.4, placing the network in third with a 1.2/3.
ABC aired all repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.