Primetime Ratings: ACMAs Up 39% Over 2012; Highest Since 2001

Against mostly repeats, CBS' telecast of the 48th Annual

Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday improved 39% over last year to a

4.3 rating with adults 18-49 from 8-11 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The 4.3 rating was the show's highest since 2001 and the 15.3 million

total viewers were the most since 1998. CBS easily won the night with an

overall 3.6 rating/10 share.

Fox took second with a 1.3/4, airing only a new Cleveland

Show, which was up 23% from its last original to a 1.6.

NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice fell a tenth to a season-low

1.4, placing the network in third with a 1.2/3.

ABC aired all repeats.