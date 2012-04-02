Primetime Ratings: ACM Awards Telecast Lowest-Rated Since 2008
CBS aired the 47th
Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night for a 3.1 rating in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That is down 6% from last
year's telecast and the show's lowest-rating since 2008. It was still good
enough to give CBS the victory, however with an overall 2.6/7.
ABC finished in
second with a 2.1/6. Once Upon a Time was down 7% to a series-low 2.7,
as was new series GCB, which was down 10% to a 1.9, its lowest-rated
telecast so far. Desperate Housewives was flat with a 2.6.
Fox edged out NBC
for third with a 1.7/5. Following a Simpsons repeat, Bob's Burgers
was down 20% to a 1.6. Family Guy returned from a week off down 11% to a
2.5, while American Dad was even with a 2.0.
NBC finished with
a 1.6/4. A three-hour Celebrity Apprentice drew a 1.8, which was flat with last week and
is its series low.
