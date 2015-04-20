Primetime Ratings: ACM Awards Draws Largest Audience Since 1998

The Academy of Country Music Awards drew its largest audience since 1998 on Sunday, averaging 15.8 million viewers and a 3.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The 50th anniversary of the telecast was up 10% among total viewers and up 6% among the demo, leading CBS to the easy Sunday victory with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share.

ABC was in second with a 1.4/4. Once Upon a Time was even with last week’s series-low 1.6, while Secrets & Lies rose 8% to a 1.4 and Revenge improved 11% to a 1.0.

NBC’s A.D. The Bible Continues lost more viewers in its third week, falling another 35% to a 1.1. American Odyssey dipped another 25% to a 0.6 rating. NBC was in fourth with a 0.8/2.

Fox aired a mix of originals and repeats Sunday for a 1.1/3. The Simpsons was down a tenth to a 1.4 in its return from a month off. Family Guy rose 13% to a 1.7 and Last Man on Earth was up a tenth with a 1.4.