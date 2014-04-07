Primetime Ratings: Academy of Country Music Awards Down From Last Year

CBS’ telecast of the Academy of Country Music Awards drew a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 23%—a full ratings point—from last year’s awards, but still enough to top all network broadcasts for the evening. Last year’s ACM Awards were the highest rated since 1998. CBS kicked off the night with newsmagazine 60 Minutes, down 54% from last week’s show, which was aided by a lead-in from NCAA men’s tournament college basketball. CBS won the night with a 2.8 rating and an 8 share.

ABC came in second with a 1.7/5. America’s Funniest Home Videos was even with last week at 1.3. Once Upon a Time gained one tenth at 2.2. Resurrection was down 13% to 2.1—its fourth straight week of declines since premiering March 10 to a 3.6. Revenge declined one tenth to a series low-tying 1.3.

Fox finished third with a 1.5/4. Bob’s Burgers declined one tenth from last week to 0.9. American Dad was down 14% from last week at 1.2. The Simpsons was even with last week at 1.9. Family Guy grew 10% from last week to 2.3. Cosmos was even with last week at 1.5.

NBC came in fourth with a 0.8/2. News special Ann Curry Reports: Our Year Of Extremes: Did Climate Change Just Hit Home? drew a 0.6. American Dream Builders fell 25% to 0.6. Believe and Crisis each declined one tenth, each to a 1.0.