Primetime Ratings: Academy Awards Up Over 2009

The primetime portion (8:30-11:39pm) of the 82nd Academy

Awards scored a 12.5 adults 18-49 rating in the fast

affiliate ratings, that's almost 12% above the 11.2 rating in the fast

affiliate ratings for the primetime portion of the 2009 telecast. ABC

averaged a 10.2 adults 18-49 rating for the night, up 6% over the 9.6

rating for Academy Awards night last year.

Those results will certainly be adjusted, likely substantially, in the

final ratings.



Expect to see time zone adjusted ratings (likely very close to the

final ratings) for the Academy Awards

sometime after 3pm Eastern time today.

