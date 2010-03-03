Primetime Ratings: Academy Awards Up Over 2009
The primetime portion (8:30-11:39pm) of the 82nd Academy
Awards scored a 12.5 adults 18-49 rating in the fast
affiliate ratings, that's almost 12% above the 11.2 rating in the fast
affiliate ratings for the primetime portion of the 2009 telecast. ABC
averaged a 10.2 adults 18-49 rating for the night, up 6% over the 9.6
rating for Academy Awards night last year.
Those results will certainly be adjusted, likely substantially, in the
final ratings.
Expect to see time zone adjusted ratings (likely very close to the
final ratings) for the Academy Awards
sometime after 3pm Eastern time today.
