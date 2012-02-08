Primetime Ratings: ABC's 'River' Has Soft Premiere

ABC debuted its

"found footage" thriller The River Tuesday night to a 2.4 rating from 9-11 p.m.

in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. River was slightly

above what the time period had been averaging for the season, and was up 4%

from what Off the Map debuted last year. However, River lost

viewers every half-hour. At 8 p.m., Last Man Standing was down 12% from

three weeks ago for a 2.3. Another episode, featuring a cameo by reality star Kim Kardashian, followed at 8:30, growing two

tenths to a 2.5. The network finished with an overall 2.4/6, good enough for

third place.

CBS narrowly won

the night with a 3.1/8. NCIS aired its 200th episode, with was flat with

its last original with a 4.1. NCIS: Los Angeles was down 6% for a 3.1

and Unforgettable stayed at its season low 2.2.

Fox was right

behind CBS with a 3.0/8. Glee, with another celebrity cameo in Ricky Martin, was down 14% from last week's season high

for a 3.2. New Girl was flat at 3.5 and Raising Hope was up 10%

to a 2.2.

NBC was in fourth

at 2.0/5. Biggest Loser scored a 2.2, up 5% from last week, while Parenthood

dropped 6% to a series low 1.6.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 0.6/1. Ringer dropped a tenth in both A18-49

(0.5) and A18-34 (0.4), while 90210 was flat in both demos with a 0.7

and 0.8, respectively.