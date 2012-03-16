Primetime Ratings: ABC's 'Missing' Has Modest Premiere

ABC premiered the new Ashley Judd drama Missing on Thursday night to a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The premiere also drew 10.6 million total viewers. Later, Grey's Anatomy, returning from its last episode on Feb. 23,was down a tenth to a 3.0, and Private Practice, also returning,was up a tick to a 2.2. The network was in second with an overall 2.4/7.

Fox's one-hour American

Idol was down 8% to a 4.5, still leading the network to a win with an

overall 3.4/10.

NBC, benefiting from the absence of CBS' regular lineup, saw

big boosts. The return of Community,

which last aired in December 2011, was up 47% to a 2.2. 30 Rock, in its new timeslot at 8:30 p.m., was up 43% to a 2.0.

While Up All Night remained steady at

a 1.7, The Office fell 12% to a 2.3. Awake was flat in its third episode at a

1.6. The network had a third-place 1.9/5.

CBS, airing 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in place of its

regular primetime lineup, had an overall 1.7/5 (due to the live nature of

sports, ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments).

The CW returned both The

Vampire Diaries, down 14% to a 1.2,and

The Secret Circle, steady at a 0.7,from their last new episodes on Feb. 26.

The network earned an overall 1.0/3.