Primetime Ratings: ABC's Lineup Improves Across the Board

ABC's Sunday lineup saw improvements across the board, led by new drama 666 Park Avenue, which was up 20% from last week for a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49 at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Earlier, Once Upon a Time rose 10% to a 3.3, while Revenge improved 8% to a 2.8. The network finished in third with an overall 2.3 rating/6 share.

NBC won again with NFL football, posting an overall 4.8/12. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals matchup was down 13% in the fast nationals to a 6.0. Football Night in America was down 20% to a 2.8.

Due to football runover, CBS' primetime lineup (3.8/10) was pushed back by roughly an hour. 60 Minutes (airing at 8 p.m.), drew a 3.5, The Amazing Race posted a 2.3 and The Good Wife drew a 1.9. Ratings for The Mentalist (which began at 10:56 p.m. in eastern and central time zones) will be issued with the final ratings later Monday. All ratings are approximate and subject to heavy adjustment.

Fox (1.6/4) aired Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. Official numbers will be released later Monday.