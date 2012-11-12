Primetime Ratings: ABC's Lineup Hits Lows
ABC's lineup struggled on Sunday, hitting lows across the
board. Once Upon a Time was down 23% to a series-low 2.7 with adults
18-49, while new drama 666 Park Avenue stayed at its own low rating of
1.3. Revenge hit a season low with a 2.4, down 11% from last week. ABC
finished in third with an overall 2.0 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers.
NBC predictably won the night with an overall 5.5/14. Its
coverage of the Houston Texans-Chicago Bears game was down 4% in the fast nationals
to a 7.0. Football Night in America was down 29% to a 3.0.
Fox finished in second with a football-inflated 4.2/11. Its
lineup was offset by 20 minutes due to football overrun and accurate ratings
were not available. Official ratings will be released later Monday.
CBS took fourth for the night with a 1.9/5. The Amazing
Race was down 8% to a 2.4 and The Good Wife tied its series low
rating from last week of 1.7. The Mentalist was also even at 1.8.
