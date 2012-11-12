Primetime Ratings: ABC's Lineup Hits Lows

ABC's lineup struggled on Sunday, hitting lows across the

board. Once Upon a Time was down 23% to a series-low 2.7 with adults

18-49, while new drama 666 Park Avenue stayed at its own low rating of

1.3. Revenge hit a season low with a 2.4, down 11% from last week. ABC

finished in third with an overall 2.0 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

NBC predictably won the night with an overall 5.5/14. Its

coverage of the Houston Texans-Chicago Bears game was down 4% in the fast nationals

to a 7.0. Football Night in America was down 29% to a 3.0.

Fox finished in second with a football-inflated 4.2/11. Its

lineup was offset by 20 minutes due to football overrun and accurate ratings

were not available. Official ratings will be released later Monday.

CBS took fourth for the night with a 1.9/5. The Amazing

Race was down 8% to a 2.4 and The Good Wife tied its series low

rating from last week of 1.7. The Mentalist was also even at 1.8.