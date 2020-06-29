Primetime Ratings: ABC's 'Celebrity Family Feud' Got Top Notch

ABC got the top spot during Sunday's primetime ratings with a 0.6/4, according to Nielsen overnights, adults 18-49, just beating out the 0.5/3 that CBS posted. ABC had Celebrity Family Feud at a 0.7 while CBS had the 2020 BET Awards which did a 0.4 the whole night.

ABC had Press Your Luck at 0.6/4 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by Match Game which landed a 0.5.

NBC posted a 0.3 with Hollywood Game Night doing a 0.2, down a tenth from last week, followed by reruns of Titan Games and America's Got Talent.

Univision, Fox and Telemundo tied on the night with a 0.2. Fox had repeats of Last Man Standing, Duncanville, Bless The Harts, Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Univision had Aqui Y Ahora at a 0.2, No Eres Tu, Soy Yo (2010) also posted a 0.2, and Sal Y Pimienta at a 0.3. Telemundo had Jurassic Park: The Lost World on prime at a 0.3.

The CW posted a 0.1 with Local and repeats of DC's Stargirl and Penn and Teller.