Primetime Ratings: ABC's 'Bachelorette,' 'Extreme Makeover' Edge Out Stanley Cup Finals

ABC beat out the other networks in the ratings battle Monday

night despite drops in both shows, with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelorette fell 7% to a 2.4, followed by Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition, which fell 9% to a 2.

NBC aired coverage of the NHL's 2011 Stanley Cup Finals Game

6 between the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins. Last year's coverage marked

the highest Game 6 ratings in 36 years, but this year's preliminary ratings

fell 38% to a 1.8 (due to the live nature of sports, ratings are approximate).

Fox earned an overall 1.6/5. Its only new program of the

night, MasterChef grew from last week's

premiere to a 2.0.

CBS (1.4/4) and The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.