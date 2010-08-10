Primetime Ratings: ABC's ‘Bachelor Pad' Debut Falls Flat

ABC won last night's ratings race in adults 18-49 with a slew of reality premieres, while CBS claimed victory with total viewers.

Though it won out in the 8 p.m. slot, Bachelor Pad saw an underwhelming debut with 6.4 million viewers and a 2.2 average rating with adults 18-49.

Two and a Half Men and The Big Band Theory, both reruns, claimed the 9 p.m. hour among both adults 18-49 and overall viewers, with a 8.5 and 8.4 million viewers, respectively.

ABC's Dating in the Dark's second seasom premiere took the top spot with the 18-49 demo in the 10 p.m. hour with a 1.8, but was down 25% from the series' premiere last year.



Teen Choice Awards 2010 was up 7% from last year with a 1.5 rating. Given that the winners were already known by Sunday night, when the awards were held, the year-to-year increase marks a success for the awards show.

Last Comic Standing saw its finale fall once again, hitting a series low with a 1.5 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

The CW came in last with repeats of 90210 and Gossip Girl.

ABC did, however, claim overall victory in the 18-49 demo with an average 2.1 rating/6 share. CBS followed with 1.9/6 and NBC came in third with a 1.4 rating/4 share. Fox and CW once again picked up the rear with 1.5/5 and 0.3/1, respectively.