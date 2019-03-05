Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Bachelor,’ NBC’s ‘Voice’ Tie

ABC and NBC tied for the top spot in Monday ratings, both posting a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share.

ABC had The Bachelor up 11% at 2.0 from 8 to 10 p.m., then The Good Doctor at a level 1.1.

NBC had The Voice down 5% to 2.0 from 8 to 10, then The Enemy Within off 25% to 0.9.

Fox got a 0.9/4. The Resident ticked up 11% to 1.0 and The Passage was a flat 0.8.

CBS did a 0.6/3. After a The Neighborhood rerun, Man With a Plan fell 30% to 0.7. Magnum P.I. was down 33% to 0.6 and a Bull repeat followed.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Arrow and Black Lightning got identical 0.2s, both down a tenth of a point.