Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Warriors-Raptors

ABC won Sunday ratings by a mile, game two of the NBA finals leading the network to a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. That easily topped the 0.5/3 that runner-up NBC rated.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night got a 1.9 on ABC and NBA Countdown a 2.3. The game, Warriors versus Raptors, scored a 3.8. Game two of last year’s finals, Warriors versus Cavaliers, got a 5.2.

On NBC, it was repeats of American Ninja Warrior and America’s Got Talent.

Univision did a 0.4/2 on the strength of the Pequenos Gigantes finale.

Fox did a 0.3/2 with comedy reruns.

CBS got a 0.3/1. 60 Minutes went up a tenth to 0.5 and led into repeats.

Telemundo was at 0.2/1.

The CW did a 0.1/1. The premiere of legal drama Burden of Truth got a 0.1 and led into a Supernatural repeat. Burden of Truth debuted at 0.2 last summer.