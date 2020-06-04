Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Up’

ABC had the top score in broadcast ratings Wednesday. It was a soft night for the Nielsens, ABC winning with a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That got by the 0.5/3s that Fox and Univision both rated.

Animated movie Up got a 0.7 on Fox and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD slid 25% to 0.3.

Fox had a MasterChef rerun and Ultimate Tag tallied a flat 0.6.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at 0.5, Amor Eterno at 0.6 and Como Tu No Hay 2 a 0.5, each one up a tenth from last week.

CBS and NBC both scored a 0.4/3. On CBS, game show Game On! got a 0.6, level with its premiere, and led into repeated dramas.

NBC had Chicago reruns.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and La Reina del Sur 2 all got a 0.3, the first two flat and La Reina up a tenth.

The CW did a 0.1/1. The 100 got a level 0.2 and a Bulletproof rerun followed.