Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Strong Gamer ‘Don’t’

ABC had the winning score among broadcasters in Thursday prime, its funky Thursday game shows leading the way. ABC scored a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Univision was just behind at 0.5/3.

Holey Moley fell 14% to 0.6 on ABC and Don’t was a flat 0.7. To Tell the Truth scored a level 0.6.

Te Doy La Vida and Amor Eterno tallied 0.5s on Univision and Como Tu No Hay 2 a 0.4. All three were level with the night before.

CBS scored a 0.4/2 and Fox, NBC and Telemundo all rated a 0.3/2.

CBS had reruns.

Fox had Celebrity Watch Party at 0.3 and Labor of Love at 0.2, both flat.

On NBC it was two hours of Blindspot at 0.3 and 0.2, mostly level with a 0.3 last time out, and a Law & Order: SVU repeat.

Telemundo had Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 all at 0.3. Cennet was flat with the night before and 100 Dias and Enemigo both went up a tenth.

The CW was at 0.1/1. The season finales for Burden of Truth and In the Dark both got a level 0.1.