Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Robust ‘Roseanne’

ABC won the ratings race Tuesday, as a solid Roseanne led to a 1.2 score in viewers 18-49 across prime, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that both CBS and NBC did.

Roseanne did a 2.6, same as last week. The show was such a focus of ABC’s upfront presentation May 15 that Ben Sherwood, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, suggested a drinking game for every time Roseanne was mentioned.

The Middle slipped 7% to 1.4 for ABC and Black-ish did a flat 1.2. Splitting Up Together scored a 1.0 and For the People a 0.5, both shows level with last week.

CBS had NCIS down 25% at 1.2 and NCIS: New Orleans at 1.0, then a second NCIS: New Orleans at 0.8. Last week’s NCIS: New Orleans did a 0.8.

CBS and ABC split the win the Tuesday before.

For NBC, it was The Voice growing 17% to 1.4 and the Rise finale at a flat 0.7, and then Chicago Med off 10% at 0.9.

Fox did a 0.6/2. MasterChef Junior rated a 0.5 and the New Girl series finale went up 20% to 0.6.

The CW rated a 0.5/2, with The Flash at 0.7 and The 100 at 0.4, both shows flat.

Univision and Telemundo were both good for a 0.4/2.