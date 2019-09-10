Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Roaring ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

ABC got top score in Monday’s prime ratings, with a hot Bachelor in Paradise leading the alphabet network to the title. ABC’s 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, topped NBC’s 0.8/4. ABC had a 5 share and NBC a 4.

Bachelor in Paradise shot up 27% to 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the Grand Hotel finale skyrocketed 50% to 0.6.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior grew 13% to 0.9 and Dateline NBC climbed 40% to 0.7.

It was 0.4/2s for CBS, Fox, Telemundo and Univision.

CBS had the special Lip Sync to the Rescue at 0.5 and Fall Preview at 0.4, then a Bull repeat.

On Fox, it was two hours of So You Think You Can Dance, level at 0.4.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4, then Preso No. 1 at 0.3. All three were flat.

Univision aired La Rosa de Guadalupe and Juntos at 0.4, La Rosa flat and Juntos up a tenth, then Sin Miedo a la Verdad at a level 0.3.

The CW got a 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? both did a 0.2. Penn & Teller lost a tenth and Whose Line Is It? was flat.