Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Potent ‘Grey’s’

ABC won Thursday prime ratings, Grey’s Anatomy leading the Alphabets to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat NBC’s 0.8/4.

Ratings continue to go up with people staying home amidst the coronavirus.

ABC had Station 19 up 30% to 1.3 and Grey’s up 25% to 1.5. A Million Little Things shot up 17% to 0.7.

On NBC it was Superstore up 50% to 0.9 and Brooklyn Nine Nine up 17% for a 0.7. Will & Grace shot up 40% to 0.7 and Indebted was 25% higher for a 0.5. A coronavirus-related news special scored a 0.9.

Fox rated a 0.7/3 and CBS a 0.6/3. Fox had Last Man Standing up 33% to 0.8 and Outmatched grew 20% to 0.6. Deputy scored a flat 0.6.

CBS had reruns across prime.

Univision did a 0.6/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Ringo up 20% for a 0.6 and Amor Eterno shot up 40% to 0.7. Sin Miedo a la Verdad grew 25% to 0.5.

On Telemundo, it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.5 and La Dona up 33% to 0.4. Operacion Pacifico did a flat 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Katy Keene rated a 0.1 and Legacies a 0.2, both shows flat.