Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With NBA Finals Game 3

ABC won big in Wednesday ratings, the NBA Finals leading to a 4.3 prime score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. Fox and NBC tied for second at 0.9/4.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night did a 2.6, as did NBA Countdown. The game, the Warriors defeating the Cavaliers to go up three games to nil, rated a 5.2, same as Game 2’s rating. Last year’s Game 3 did a 5.9.

On Fox, MasterChef dropped 10% to 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m.

NBC had American Ninja Warrior at 1.1 from 8-10 p.m., then Reverie at 0.5. Both were down a tenth of a point from last week’s premieres.

CBS was at 0.5/2. Repeats led into Code Black, which slid 14% to 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1, with a repeat of Supergirl leading into The Originals, off 33% at 0.2.