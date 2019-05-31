Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With NBA Finals

ABC won Thursday ratings by a mile, the NBA finals leading the network to a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In a distant second was CBS at 0.7/3.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night got a 2.1 on ABC and NBA Countdown a 2.2. The game, Golden State Warriors versus Toronto Raptors, did a 3.9 across the rest of prime. Last year’s NBA finals opener, Warriors versus Cavaliers, did a 5.1.

CBS had comedy reruns leading into Life In Pieces, which was down 13% at 0.7, and Elementary at a flat 0.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2, with Betty en NY up a tenth of a point for a 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at a flat 0.6.

Fox, NBC and Univision all did a 0.4/2.

Fox had Paradise Hotel across prime, the show flat with last week.

NBC had double runs of AP Bio at 0.4 and 0.4, both down a tenth, and Abby’s at 0.4 and 0.3, after its most recent 0.4. A Law & Order: SVU rerun closed out prime.

The CW rated a 0.2.1, iZombie and In the Dark both scoring a flat 0.2.